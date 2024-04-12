Menu
TEA
- Chrysanthemum Pu-erh Tea$1.50
- Jasmine Tea$1.50
- Oolong Tea$1.50
- Chrysanthemum$1.50
- Ice Tea$2.50
COFFEE
- Black Coffee$4.50
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
SOFT DRINK
- Sprite$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Coconut Milk$3.50
- Roasted coconut juice$3.50
SMOOTHIES
- Strawberry$6.00
- Strawbery Banana$6.00
- Strawberry Kiwi$6.00
- Strawberry, Raspberry and Blueberry$6.00
- Mango$6.00
Beer
- Heineken$5.00
WATER
- Bottle Water$1.00
DUMPLING
- Shrimp Dumpling 帝國蝦餃
They feature a juicy filling wrapped in a delicate, slightly chewy skin. The filling typically includes shrimp, bamboo shoots, and other flavorful ingredients. Serve them with soy sauce or chili oil for dipping.$6.99
- Chiu Chou Style Dumpling 潮州蒸粉果
Chiu Chow Dumplings are typically filled with ground pork dried shrimp, mushrooms, chopped peanuts, garlic chives, among other seasonings. *CONTAIN PEANUTS*$5.99
- Scallop Dumpling 带子餃
Scallop with Prawn Paste Dumpling$6.99
- Garlic Spinach Dumpling 蒜香菠菜餃
These dumplings are filled with ground chicken, garlic, and spinach, served with a side of soy sauce.$6.99
STEAMED
- Shiu Mai w/Shrimp Roe 蝦子燒賣
These dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and other seasonings. It wrapped in a yellow wonton dough.$6.99
- Chicken Feet w/Mixed Sauce 豉汁蒸鳳爪$5.99
- Bean Curd Roll w/Por Shrimp 鮮竹捲$5.99
- Spareribs w/Black Bean Sauce 豉椒蒸排骨$5.99
- Beef Ball w/Dried Bean Curd 牛肉球$5.99
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 糯米雞$6.99
- Steamed Beef Tripe w/Ginger Onion 薑蔥牛柏葉$6.99
BUN
- Steamed BBQ Pork Bun 叉燒包$6.99
- Steamed Salted Egg Yolk Bun 流沙包$6.99
- Pan Fried Meat Vegetable Bun 生煎菜肉包$6.99
- Steamed Egg Custard Bun 香滑奶黃包$5.99
BAKED
- Egg Custard Tart 蛋撻$6.99
- Egg Custard Bun 菠蘿奶皇包$6.99
- Crispy Skin BBQ Pork Bun 焗叉燒包$6.99
- Baked BBQ Pork Puff 叉燒酥$7.50
- Durian Puff Pastry 榴槤酥$9.50
RICE NOODLE ROLL
- Rice Noodle Roll w/Prawn & Yellow Chive 韭黄鮮蝦腸粉$6.99
- Rice Noodle Roll w/Beef 牛肉腸粉$6.99
- Rice Noodle Roll w/Cilantro 芫荽腸粉$5.99
- Rice Noodle Roll w/BBQ Pork 叉燒腸粉$6.99
- Rice Noodle Roll Stuffed w/Fried Dough 炸兩$6.99
PAN-FRIED & DEEP FRIED
- Pan-Fried Turnip Cake 香煎臘味蘿蔔糕$5.99
- Red Bean Sesame Ball 红豆芝麻球$5.99
- Deep Fried Meat Dumpling 鹹水角$5.99
- Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅$5.99
- Pan-Fried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜果$6.99
- Crispy Taro Puff 蜂窝芋角$5.99
- Potsticker 香煎肉鍋貼$5.99
- Deep Fried Bean Curd Skin Roll w/Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮卷$8.50
- Deep Fried Shrimp Ball 炸金絲蝦球$8.50
- Shrimp Spring Roll 鮮蝦春卷$6.99
- Chinese Doughnut Sticks 油条$3.50
CHEF'S SPECIALTIES
- Stuffed Mushroom w/Shrimp & Pork Paste 煎釀蘑菇Out of stock
- Stuffed Green Pepper w/shrimp & Pork Paste 煎釀青椒$7.50
- Stuffed Egg Plant w/Shrimp & Pork Paste 煎釀茄子$7.50
- Stuffed Jalapeno w/shrimp & Pork Paste 煎釀墨西哥胡椒$7.50
- Fried Stuffed Tofu 煎釀豆腐$7.50
- Braised Beef Offal Stew 柱侯焖牛雜Out of stock
PORRIDGE
- Preserved Egg & Pork Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥$6.99
VEGETABLE
- Baby Yu Choy w/ Oyster Sauce$6.99
DESSERT
- Traditional Sponge Cake 馬拉糕$5.99
Extra
- Extra Sweet Soy Sauce
- Extra Chili Oil
