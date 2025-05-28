Online Order
Empire Dimsum Kitchen & Bar 2624 North Classen Boulevard, suite F
Featured Items
Combo Soup Dumpling/四彩小籠包/bốn màu tiểu Long bao$9.99
Shrimp Dumpling/帝國蝦餃/há cảo
They feature a juicy filling wrapped in a delicate, slightly chewy skin. The filling typically includes ground pork, shrimp, bamboo shoots, and other flavorful ingredients. Serve them with soy sauce or chili oil for dipping.$6.99
ShuMai(Pork) w/Shrimp Roe/蝦子燒賣(豬肉)/xíu mại thịt heo
These dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and other seasonings. It wrapped in a yellow wonton dough.$6.99
EMPIRE DIMSUM
TEA
DUMPLING
Shrimp Dumpling/帝國蝦餃/há cảo
They feature a juicy filling wrapped in a delicate, slightly chewy skin. The filling typically includes ground pork, shrimp, bamboo shoots, and other flavorful ingredients. Serve them with soy sauce or chili oil for dipping.$6.99
Chiu Chou Style Dumpling/潮州蒸粉果/há cảo triều châu
Chiu Chow Dumplings are typically filled with ground pork dried shrimp, mushrooms, chopped peanuts, garlic chives, among other seasonings. *CONTAIN PEANUTS*$5.99
Scallop Dumpling/带子餃/há cảo sò điệp
Scallop with Prawn Paste Dumpling$6.99
Garlic Spinach Dumpling/蒜香菠菜餃/há cảo Rau bina tới
These dumplings are filled with ground pork, shrimp, garlic, and spinach, served with a side of soy sauce.$6.99
Steamed Shanghai Dumpling/上海小籠包/tiểu long bao$7.99
Truffle Soup Dumpling/ 黑松露小籠包/ nấm cục tiểu long bao$9.99
Crab Paste Soup Dumpling/ 蟹酱小籠包/cua dán tiểu long bao$8.99
Spinach Soup Dumpling/菠菜小籠包/tiểu long bao Rau Bina$7.99
Combo Soup Dumpling/四彩小籠包/bốn màu tiểu Long bao$9.99
STEAMED
ShuMai(Pork) w/Shrimp Roe/蝦子燒賣(豬肉)/xíu mại thịt heo
These dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and other seasonings. It wrapped in a yellow wonton dough.$6.99
ShuMai(Pork) w/shrimp & truffle/蝦子燒賣黑松露(豬肉)/xíu mại thịt heo$10.99
Shumai(Chicken) /蝦子燒賣(雞肉)/xíu mại thịt gà$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Spareribs w/Black Bean Sauce/豉椒蒸排/nước sốt đậu đen sườn non$6.99
Chicken Feet w/Mixed Sauce/豉汁蒸鳳爪/chân gà$5.99
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf/糯米雞/xôi lá sen$6.99
Bean Curd Roll w/Por Shrimp/鮮竹捲/tàu hũ ky$5.99
Steamed Beef Tripe w/Ginger Onion/薑蔥牛柏/sách với gừng hành$6.99
BUN
RICE NOODLE ROLL
PAN-FRIED & DEEP FRIED
Pan-Fried Turnip Cake 香煎臘味蘿蔔糕/Bánh Củ Cải Bột Chiên
Made from daikon radish, dried shrimp and Chinese sausage.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Red Bean Sesame Ball 红豆芝麻球/bánh cam nhân đậu đỏ$6.99
Deep Fried Meat Dumpling 鹹水角/bánh rán mặn
Deep-fried dumplings with a sticky rice-flour shell and filled with pork$6.99
Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅$5.99
Pan-Fried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜果/bánh hẹ$7.99
Potsticker 香煎肉鍋貼/bánh xếp
Pot stickers are typically filled with ground pork, Shrimp, ginger and cabbage.$6.99
Deep Fried Bean Curd Skin Roll w/Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮卷/chiên tàu hũ ky$8.50
Deep Fried Golden Shrimp Ball 炸金絲蝦球/tôm chiên vỏ chả giò$8.50
Fried Shrimp Spring Roll 鮮蝦春卷/chien chả giò tôm$7.99
Crispy Taro Puff 蜂窝芋角/chiên bánh khoai môn$6.99
Durian Puff Pastry 榴槤酥/chiên bánh sầu riêng$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Sesame Puff Pastry 芝麻酥$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Chinese Doughnut Sticks 油条$3.50
Fried Wonton 炸云吞/chiên hoành thánh$8.99
CHEF'S SPECIALTIES
NOODLE SOUP
VEGETABLE
Rice
EMPIRE MENU
APPETIZER
Fried Chicken Wing w Fish Sauce / Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm$11.99
Fried Chicken Wings/Chiên Cánh Gà$11.99
Fried Quail/Chim cút rô ti$17.95
Sea Snails in Coconut MilkỐc /Len Xào Dừa$12.99
Balut in sweet and sour sauce with peanuts / Hột Vịt Lộn Xào Me$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Balut/Hột Vịt Lộn$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Fried Wonton/Hoanh Thanh Chiên$7.99
Crab Rangoon / Rangoon Cua$7.99
FRIED RICE
Beef Fried Rice/牛肉炒饭/Cơm chiên thit bo$13.95
Shrimp Fried Rice/虾炒饭/Cơm chiên tom$13.50
BBQ Pork Fried Rice/叉烧炒饭/Cơm chiên thit heo$12.95
Chicken Fried Rice/鸡肉炒饭/Cơm chiên thit ga$13.50
Yang Chow Fried Rice/扬州炒饭/Cơm Chiên Dương Châu$13.95
Combination Fried Rice/Cơm chiên thập cẩm$14.95
vegetable Fried Rice/蔬菜炒饭/Com Chien Cai$12.50
Egg fried rice/蛋炒饭/Cơm chiên Trung$9.50
Spam fried rice$13.50