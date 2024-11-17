Empire Dimsum Kitchen & Bar 2624 North Classen Boulevard, suite F
DIMSUM
TEA
DUMPLING
- Shrimp Dumpling/帝國蝦餃/há cảo
They feature a juicy filling wrapped in a delicate, slightly chewy skin. The filling typically includes shrimp, bamboo shoots, and other flavorful ingredients. Serve them with soy sauce or chili oil for dipping.$6.99
- Chiu Chou Style Dumpling/潮州蒸粉果/há cảo triều châu
Chiu Chow Dumplings are typically filled with ground pork dried shrimp, mushrooms, chopped peanuts, garlic chives, among other seasonings. *CONTAIN PEANUTS*$5.99
- Scallop Dumpling/带子餃/há cảo sò điệp
Scallop with Prawn Paste Dumpling$6.99
- Garlic Spinach Dumpling/蒜香菠菜餃/há cảo Rau bina tới
These dumplings are filled with ground pork, shrimp, garlic, and spinach, served with a side of soy sauce.$6.99
- Steamed Shanghai Dumpling/上海小籠包/tiểu long bao$7.99
- Truffle Soup Dumpling/ 黑松露小籠包/ nấm cục tiểu long bao$9.99
- Crab Paste Soup Dumpling/ 蟹酱小籠包/cua dán tiểu long bao$8.99
- Spinach Soup Dumpling/菠菜小籠包/tiểu long bao Rau Bina$7.99
- Combo Soup Dumpling/四彩小籠包/bốn màu tiểu Long bao$10.99
STEAMED
- ShuMai(Pork) w/Shrimp Roe/蝦子燒賣(豬肉)/xíu mại thịt heo
These dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and other seasonings. It wrapped in a yellow wonton dough.$6.99
- ShuMai(Pork) w/shrimp & truffle/蝦子燒賣黑松露(豬肉)/xíu mại thịt heo$10.99
- Shumai(Chicken) w/Shrimp Roe/蝦子燒賣(雞肉)/xíu mại thịt gà$6.99
- Spareribs w/Black Bean Sauce/豉椒蒸排/nước sốt đậu đen sườn non$5.99
- Chicken Feet w/Mixed Sauce/豉汁蒸鳳爪/chân gà$5.99
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf/糯米雞/xôi lá sen$6.99
- Bean Curd Roll w/Por Shrimp/鮮竹捲/tàu hũ ky$5.99
- Steamed Beef Tripe w/Ginger Onion/薑蔥牛柏/sách với gừng hành$6.99
- Beef Ball w/Dried Bean Curd/牛肉球/thịt bò viên$5.99
BUN
RICE NOODLE ROLL
PAN-FRIED & DEEP FRIED
- Pan-Fried Turnip Cake 香煎臘味蘿蔔糕/Bánh Củ Cải Bột Chiên$6.99
- Red Bean Sesame Ball 红豆芝麻球/bánh cam nhân đậu đỏ$6.99
- Deep Fried Meat Dumpling 鹹水角/bánh rán mặn$6.99
- Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅$5.99
- Pan-Fried Chive Dumpling 香煎韭菜果/bánh hẹ$6.99
- Potsticker 香煎肉鍋貼/bánh xếp
Pot stickers are typically filled with ground pork, Shrimp, ginger and cabbage.$6.99
- Deep Fried Bean Curd Skin Roll w/Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮卷/chiên tàu hũ ky$8.50
- Deep Fried Golden Shrimp Ball 炸金絲蝦球/tôm chiên vỏ chả giò$8.50
- Deep fried shrimp ball 炸虾丸$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Shrimp Spring Roll 鮮蝦春卷/chien chả giò tôm$7.99
- Crispy Taro Puff 蜂窝芋角/chiên bánh khoai môn$6.99
- Durian Puff Pastry 榴槤酥/chiên bánh sầu riêng$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Sesame Puff Pastry 芝麻酥$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Wonton 炸云吞/chiên hoành thánh$8.99
CHEF'S SPECIALTIES
NOODLE SOUP
VEGETABLE
NIGHT
APPETIZER
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Pork & Shrimp/Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Thịt$9.99
- Fried Chicken Wing w Fish Sauce / Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm$11.99
- Fried Chicken Wings/Chiên Cánh Gà$11.99
- Fried Quail/Chim cút rô ti$17.95
- Sea Snails in Coconut MilkỐc /Len Xào Dừa$12.99
- Balut in sweet and sour sauce with peanuts / Hột Vịt Lộn Xào Me$11.95OUT OF STOCK
- Balut/Hột Vịt Lộn$5.00
- Fried Wonton/Hoanh Thanh Chiên$8.99
SALAD
SPECIAL DISH
SOUP
FRIED RICE
- Chicken Fried Rice with Salted fish/Cơm chiên cá mặn$14.95
- Beef Fried Rice/Cơm chiên thit bo$13.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice/Cơm chiên tom$13.50
- Pork Fried Rice/Cơm chiên thit heo$12.95
- Chicken Fried Rice/Cơm chiên thit ga$13.50
- Combination Fried Rice/Cơm chiên thập cẩm$14.95
- vegetable Fried Rice/Com Chien Cai$12.50
LO MEIN
FLAT NOODLE 炒河粉
Noodle Soup/Phở/Bún
Party Tray
