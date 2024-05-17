Online Order
VEGETABLE
DUMPLING
- Shrimp Dumpling 帝國蝦餃
They feature a juicy filling wrapped in a delicate, slightly chewy skin. The filling typically includes shrimp, bamboo shoots, and other flavorful ingredients. Serve them with soy sauce or chili oil for dipping.$6.99
- Chiu Chou Style Dumpling 潮州蒸粉果
Chiu Chow Dumplings are typically filled with ground pork dried shrimp, mushrooms, chopped peanuts, garlic chives, among other seasonings. *CONTAIN PEANUTS*$5.99
- Scallop Dumpling 带子餃
Scallop with Prawn Paste Dumpling$6.99
- Garlic Spinach Dumpling 蒜香菠菜餃
These dumplings are filled with ground chicken, garlic, and spinach, served with a side of soy sauce.$6.99
STEAMED
- Shiu Mai w/Shrimp Roe 蝦子燒賣
These dumplings filled with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and other seasonings. It wrapped in a yellow wonton dough.$6.99
- Chicken Feet w/Mixed Sauce 豉汁蒸鳳爪$5.99
- Bean Curd Roll w/Por Shrimp 鮮竹捲$5.99
- Spareribs w/Black Bean Sauce 豉椒蒸排骨$5.99
- Beef Ball w/Dried Bean Curd 牛肉球$5.99
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 糯米雞$6.99
- Steamed Beef Tripe w/Ginger Onion 薑蔥牛柏葉$6.99